Drake Says He Fed Kendrick Misinformation, Denies 'Pedophile' Claim

Drake just turned the tables on Kendrick Lamar -- dropping a new diss record to say he baited him into telling a lie about a fake daughter ... this while also denying he's a predator.

Champagne Papi released 'The Heart Part 6' Sunday -- a play on KL's running song series of the same name -- and just from the cover art, you could tell it was going to double down on Drake allegations about Kendrick and his fiancée, Whitney Alford (more on that later).

The content is pretty scathing ... Drake says that what Kendrick mentioned on 'Meet on the Grahams' -- namely, the allegation he was hiding another kid -- was BS ... and Drizzy says he knows that because he made sure to leak it out, in hopes that K.Dot would air it.

Turns out, Kendrick fell for it ... and if you believe Drake, floated unsubstantiated rumors. BTW, we'd already been told by sources that the daughter thing was horse crap.

Drake also takes time to address Kendrick's repeated salacious claim that he's a "pedophile" -- a trait Kendrick suggested was something a lot of the folks in the OVO camp shared. Drake straight up denies it, saying he's never been with a minor -- and there's no evidence to prove Kendrick's allegation. He also says he's way too famous to play that game.

Finally, Drake once again pushed his own wild claim that Kendrick beat his longtime fiancée -- whom he suggests Kendrick is actually estranged from ... while once again insisting that one of their children might actually belong to Kendrick's creative partner Dave Free.

FWIW, Kendrick has yet to directly address Drake's allegation ... and ditto for Whitney. Of course, this comes on the heels of yet the latest diss against Drake, 'Not Like Us,' in which Kendrick quadruples down on the whole predator narrative with a catchy Mustard beat.

In Drake's new record, he hypothesizes that Kendrick only dropped this latest diss to cover up the fact that he'd been caught telling a lie -- and was trying to turn the page quickly.

It sounds like this might all be nearing the end -- because Drake talks to Kendrick at the end and says he's glad they got to spar a bit ... he also says you're welcome to Kendrick's fans.