Drake Sources Call Kendrick's Hidden Daughter Claim Total 'Fabrication'

Kendrick Lamar has the streets buzzing about Drake's other child -- a daughter he's allegedly kept hidden for more than a decade, but folks around Drake say Kendrick's pushing misinformation.

If you missed it, Kendrick and Drake's rap war intensified late Friday night as they both dropped new 6-minute-plus diss tracks -- "Family Matters" from Drake and "Meet the Grahams" from Kendrick.

Both rappers got seriously personal with vicious verses targeting each other's family members ... and K. Dot insinuating Drake has a daughter somewhere who he's kept hidden from the world.

Well, a source close to Drake tells TMZ ... the allegation about a secret child is an "utter fabrication." The source echoed Drake's own sentiment, which is to suggest Kendrick is now losing in their ongoing beef, because he's including bad intel in his diss tracks.

Shortly after Kendrick dropped 'Grahams,' Drake responded on his IG story by writing, "😂😂😂😂 nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me."

He added, "These guys are in shambles."

Drake's latest diss bomb -- "Family Matters" -- was equally personal, though ... accusing Kendrick of getting physical with his fiancée Whitney Alford, and spinning up a rumor Kendrick's manager, Dave Free, is actually the father of one of Kendrick and Whitney's kids.

A fierce shot that, clearly, Kendrick must've known was coming, because just 20 minutes later he released "Meet the Grahams" ... and included the verses about Drake's alleged daughter: "Dear baby girl ... I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure"

It continued with, "Or at your eleventh birthday, singin' poems with you / Instead, he be in Turks, payin' for sex and poppin' Percs / Examples that you don't deserve."

Interestingly, both Kendrick and Drake claim in their respective songs that they tried to keep the women and children out of the line of fire in their war.

Well, that's out the window, but it raises an interesting question -- does superior writing and rapping win a rap beef, or do you have to have all your facts straight?

In other words, if the secret daughter isn't true -- as Drake and people around him insist -- does Drizzy beat Kung Fu Kenny by TKO???