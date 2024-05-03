Akademiks Praises Kendrick Lamar's '6:16 in L.A.,' Denies Being Compromised

Drake hasn't responded to Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in L.A." -- but Akademiks captured his own reaction in real-time after learning K. Dot also flamed him!!!

Play video content

Kendrick quips on the track, "Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak/ Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back" -- all of which was a total surprise to Ak, who couldn't believe he was being targeted.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's not like Kendrick pulled Ak's favoritism out of thin air ... Drake actually used a sound bite of Ak ranting at Kendrick on "Push Ups" -- still, Ak maintains he checks his bias at the door when it comes to reporting.

Ak saluted Kendrick's skill on "6:16 in L.A." and downplayed his mention on the track, but drew a line between having Drake fandom and being compromised.

Ak says if he was compromised, he wouldn't have declared Pusha T the winner over Drake in their infamous beef, and claims he's prepared to do the same for Kendrick ... if he delivers a death blow, which he says he hasn't. Not yet, anyway.

AK ended up dialing up Joe Budden for reassurance, but got his Drake cheerleading rubbed in his face instead. 😆