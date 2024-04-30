Kendrick Lamar Supporters Instigate 'Euphoria' Drake Diss

Kendrick Lamar is dominating all the trending topics after snapping on Drake with his "Euphoria" diss track -- and all his homies are making sure it stays that way!!!

The 6-minute exposé left a lot to unpack and K. Dot's pals are all picking from their favorite parts. Jay Rock, Daylyt and Problem flat-out think Drake got his goose cooked, while OG instigator Metro Boomin found the entire flood of commentary hilarious!!!

DJ Hed rubbed the track in Akademiks' face while standing in pgLang's ringside corner as retribution for Ak trolling Kendrick for clocking his days without a response to Drake's "Push Ups/Taylor Made Freestyle."

Ak's first listen to "Euphoria" appeared to have given him indigestion -- he might wanna swap the tequila for some Pepto, ASAP!!!

The critical acclaim was missed on Gunna, who caught a stray shot when Kendrick rapped, "I know some sh*t about a n***** that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint" ... and was left confused why his name was included.