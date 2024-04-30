NFL's Sauce Gardner Unimpressed With Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss, I Expected More!

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner is letting out a big yawn after checking out Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss ... saying after taking three weeks to drop, it should've been MUCH better.

Social media is freaking out over Kendrick's surprise response to Drizzy's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" tracks on Tuesday ... with people torn between whether it was enough to give him the upper hand in the rap beef.

Gardner -- who says he appreciates both artists -- is clearly siding with the 6 God so far, 'cause he shared his opinion on Kendrick's "Euphoria" ... and it wasn't a very glowing review.

"Waited 3 weeks for that??" Gardner said on X alongside a meme depicting his disappointment. "And I'm a civilian😂"

The two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback went on to say he didn't necessarily think the track was "bad" by any means ... but personally felt given the time in between Drake's shot and the clap back, his expectations were much greater.