Drake Complying With Tupac Estate to Get 'Taylor Made Freestyle' Scrubbed

Drake's making amends with Tupac's estate, complying with the cease and desist demands it made after he used an AI Tupac voice on his diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Drake's team and representatives from Tupac's estate have had productive talks after the estate sent its C&D letter on Wednesday -- and it's already led to serious progress.

Drake's taken down the track from his Twitter and Instagram -- the only places he posted it -- and, his team is trying to get it removed from other sites that redistributed it.

Remember ... attorneys for Tupac's estate sent out the letter blasting Drake for using Pac's voice in a Kendrick Lamar diss track .. before setting a 24-hour deadline to take the song down and explain what info they fed the AI generator.

That last part is very interesting ... as it appears Pac's camp is taking steps to better understand the whole AI process -- perhaps to thwart the inevitable future attempts to mimic his voice.

As for Drake ... it seems he's taking all necessary steps to avoid litigation -- and, the process is off to a good start.