DaBaby Says He Declined a Rapper's Fake Beef Invite

DaBaby could have his own hip hop battle going right now -- adjacent to Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar -- but it wouldn't have been authentic, so he rejected a mystery rapper's indecent proposal.

While speaking to Shaq and Adam Lefkoe on 'The Big Pod,' DaBaby claims a well-known lyricist propositioned him -- shortly before J. Cole apologized to Kendrick for engaging in beef cosplay -- to get their names looped in the headlines.

J.Cole speaks on his response to Kendrick and says it hasn’t felt good or right with his spirit, calling his own response “corny” and telling Kendrick to return his best shot if he feels a way pic.twitter.com/jan2jctfk9 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 8, 2024 @Glock_Topickz

DaBaby says the unnamed rapper was amped seeing the attention Drake and Kendrick were getting and wanted to scoop some buzz by launching a fake feud in public ... while maintaining a tight relationship behind the scenes.

Despite the obvious pros of the situation, DaBaby says he told the rapper he respectfully had to decline -- rap beef is war in his eyes and DaBaby couldn't guarantee he wouldn't send a lyrical scud that destroyed their friendship.

Not getting involved was probably a smart move ... there's complete chaos around the current rap beefs!

Drake was served with a takedown notice for his AI Tupac tactics against Kendrick as Future and Metro Boomin's initial shot, "Like That," is still riding high on the charts.