Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on Future & Metro Boomin's Album

Kendrick Lamar took some shots at both Drake and J. Cole this week with yet another sneaky feature ... and it's clear he doesn't consider them to be in his league.

The diss was heard on Future and Metro Boomin's new album, "We Don't Trust You" ... where Kendrick is featured on the track "Like That" -- and he goes in on Drizzy and Cole in his verse, where it's obvious he's talking about them.

Kendrick didn't take too kindly to Drake and Cole's "First Person Shooter" song that launched their joint tour -- where Cole and Drake were very kumbaya and buddy-buddy -- K.dot kinda spat in both of their faces ... rapping, "Yeah, get up with me, f*** sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches."

KL continues ... "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD // Motherf*** the big three, n****, it's just big me // N****, bum, what? I'm really like that // And your best work is a light pack // N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack // N**** bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried."

Definitely not so subliminal ... Kendrick is going straight for Drake and Cole.

Remember, on Drake and Cole's "First Person Shooter" duet ... Cole rapped, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the Big3 like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

Drake decided to cut Kendrick out of the equation in his verse ... "Who the GOAT? Who you bitches really rooting for?/Like a kid that act bad from January to November, n****, it's just you and Cole."

Now, Kendrick is saying there aren't 3 GOATs ... there's only one, and it's him.

Fans are scrambling to know what went wrong ... Drake co-starred on Kendrick's debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" and brought him along on his Club Paradise Tour to elevate his career. So, they've been friendly over the years.

He witnessed his own diss track getting cooked up, Metro is a villain https://t.co/VKP3tpBrpz — 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝖟𝒊𝒆𝒔𝒕 (@R0DRIIGUESS) March 22, 2024 @R0DRIIGUESS

Cole and Kendrick were once in hot pursuit of doing a joint LP together -- and he and Metro Boomin were recently in the studio together too.

Metro's been beefing with Drake for months ... but Future and Drake won a Grammy together last year.