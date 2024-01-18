Tems Manager Says ATL Jacob Lied About Needing Drake to Clear Grammy Hit

Future, Drake and Tems' Grammy-winning smash is now centered in a bit of controversy -- the song's producer ATL Jacob is now being accused of lying about the song's origins.

Tems' manager Donawon has a huge issue with Jacob's recent interview with the Baller Alert podcast, where he alleged Tems had a case of the grumps, and refused to clear their 2022 collab "Wait For U" to be released.

Jacob says he had to alert Drake, who then pressured Tems to get off her caboose and push the song out -- but Donawon claims that's pure fairytale, because none of it's true.

The manager laid into Jacob and advised any of his closest peeps to get the producer's head checked ... because he thinks Jacob might be a pathological liar.

"Wait For U" shot straight to the top of the charts when it dropped, and has since been certified triple platinum.