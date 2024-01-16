Drake Hits Back at Yasiin Bey, Uses 'Umi Says' Lyrics Against Him

Drake is responding to Yasiin Bey AKA Mos Def's backhanded compliments hilariously -- with a taste of the legendary MC's own medicine: his own lyrical content!!!

On Tuesday, Drake referenced Mighty Mos' marquee track "Umi Says" ... a direct response to Mos' recent dig that Drake's music is crafted for the common practices of American society: shopping at Target!!! The significance is that the song is very positive, and encourages people to spread love/light ... kinda the opposite of what Mos did in last weekend's interview.

Drake also posted a famous clip of an interview Method Man once did where he explained what hip hop was ... and his definition is much less gate-keep-y than MD's.

Drizzy captioned it ... "What umi say again? Lemme shine my light king don't change up now" and added a 😂 emoji to highlight the fact he wasn't really mad at YB's comments.

The "Black On Both Sides" rapper said what he said ... Drake's tunes are, according to him, akin to the pop realms as opposed to the hip hop ones and even suggested we may be seeing the last days of the OVO reign.

Drake seems to be suggesting he absolutely is hip hop -- and that there's room for all.