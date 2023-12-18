Drake Thanks Fans, Scolds Tweet-And-Deleters Like Metro Boomin

Drake is patting himself on the back for a year well done, admitting he couldn't do it without the love of his supporters -- and the bad intentions of his haters.

Drake took to IG Sunday to deliver a PSA to celebrate his 2023 ... he released his thirteenth No. 1 album "For All The Dogs" and closed the year as the top-streamed artist on Spotify.

Drake acknowledged he couldn't have done it without fans driving his numbers up and constantly supporting him.

Drake also lashed out at the "nonbelievers, the underachievers and the tweet-and-deleters" -- and fans instantly remembered Metro Boomin subliminally shading Drake on X a couple of weeks ago.

Metro was upset that Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" was receiving more award show attention than his "Heroes & Villains" project ... although it's not totally clear why.

Both albums are nominated for Best Rap Album at next year's Grammys ... but Drake says guys like that make his stomach turn and dared anyone of them to step to his face.

