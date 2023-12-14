Drake and Camila Cabello Ride Jet Skis Together In Turks & Caicos

Drake and Camila Cabello were spotted getting nice and cozy together in Turks & Caicos ... naturally sparking dating rumors but the island could very well just be the perfect getaway for vacationing music stars!!!

The two musicians were seen letting down their guards and blitzing through the ocean on jet skis together Wednesday afternoon ... a fun yet intimate way to catch a vibe.

Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/RToy1IibNN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023 @PopCrave

Another video captured Camila getting a chuckle out of Drake as they soaked up sun rays on the back of a boat at Drake's fav hotspot Noah's Ark Beach Club.

Play video content 12/7/23 Instagram / @flaacka.a