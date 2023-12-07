Drake Gets Close with Fave Bartender Flacka in Turks & Caicos

Play video content Instagram / @flaacka.a

Drake's latest Turks & Caicos vacation seems to include a blossoming romance with a bartender named Flacka, who's got the boy's nose wide open ... as he serenaded her in her off-hours.

On Wednesday, Drake and his crew hit an intimate beach club named Noah's Ark which reunited him with Flacka -- he's already nicknamed her “The Pride" of Turks and made sure to get additional face time with her at the bar.

Play video content Instagram/@flaacka.a

Besides serving up cold drinks, she also helped Drizzy model his T&C-inspired Nike x Nocta drop in March ... and their friendship doesn't end there.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake previously shouted her out on his “Her Loss” track “P***y & Millions” and had no issues putting her all over his IG ... for his 144 million followers to see.

The evening ended with more canoodling -- a candlelit dinner where Drake sang his tune "Feel No Ways" ... leaving Flacka blushing!!!

They later posed for pics where she called him a "cutie" and Drake described her as "the one and only!"