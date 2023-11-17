Drake Disses Pusha T On 'Scary Hours 3': 'That Rapper Broke AF'

Drake has a few jabs left to throw Pusha T's way, and didn't hesitate to unleash 'em on his new "Scary Hours" drop ... the deluxe edition of "For All The Dogs."

On "Wick Man," produced by The Alchemist, Drake avenges his longtime friend/producer Noah "OVO 40" Shebib. Remember, back in 2018, Pusha released "The Story of Adidon" on which he dissed 40's multiple sclerosis disorder with no remorse.

Drake ripped into Pusha using the same cadence the Clipse rapper once used to diss him, and added some slander of his bank account -- “Man, I remember n****s was joking ’bout some tick, tick/ And now that rapper broke as f***, that boy a statistic ... empty clips.”

Pusha rapped "tick, tick" to describe the clock that was supposed to spell out 40's demise on 'Adidon' ... his venomous diss that also spilled the beans on Drake having a son.

"Wick Man" marks Drake's 2nd Pusha snipe this year -- he also called him out on Travis Scott's hit "Utopia" album, and invited him to pull up on his 'Blur' Tour ... but Pusha's been noticeably quiet, even when Jim Jones got at him.