Drake's Son Adonis Makes Rap Debut on "For All The Dogs" Album

He may have a significant head start, but Drake's son, Adonis, is already making his mark in the rap world ... not only designing the cover art, but rapping on his dad's new album too.

Drake dropped "For All The Dogs" -- his highly-anticipated album -- with features from Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, J. Cole and more. However, it's on the song "Daylight" where Adonis seemingly freestyles over the beat.

The 5-year-old says, "Don't talk to my man like that. I like it when you like it. My, my, my, my man. My, my, my, my man. Don't talk to my man like that. I like it when you like it. My, my, my, my man. My, my, my, my man. You know which one you want. I don't care which one you want. You can take whatever. I don't care what you do. I will always, watchin' for you."

The kid doesn't offer a lot of context to his verse, but who cares ... it's still cute as hell.

As we reported, Adonis drew the cover art for the album, a picture of a goat -- which he says represents his dad. Unclear if Adonis was paid for the artwork or his verses, but knowing Drake, he likely got some sort of cut.