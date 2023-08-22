Drake's Son Draws 'For All My Dogs' Album Cover Art, Dropping Friday

Draws 'For All The Dogs' Album Cover Art

Drake is preparing to unleash the "Dogs" ... the theme around his upcoming eighth studio album, dropping Friday, TMZ Hip Hop can confirm.

Drake shared the cover art for the album on Monday, hand-drawn by his 5-year-old son Adonis ... a ghoulish-looking white dog with glowing red eyes.

If Adonis' vision is to be realized through the music, then Drake will be a lyrical Cujo on the project ... having recently barked up Childish Gambino's tree for his previous disses.

He's also been posing as dogs known for their bites ... wearing Doberman Pinscher and Bulldog masks to create buzz around the album.