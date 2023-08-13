Drake Tells Crowd at Concert Not to Throw Bras Because Son Adonis is Present

Hey, My Son's Here So No Bra-Throwing, Please!!!

Drake went braless during his concert in Inglewood Saturday night ... and it's all because of his kid.

Drake performed his first of 4 shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, and fans did what they've been doing recently at all of his concerts ... throwing bras in his direction. Drake at first was dismayed by at least one of the garments at the edge of the stage, kicking it off after dismissing it as a "glue-on."

He then urged the crowd to stop with the bras, revealing his 5-year-old son Adonis was backstage ... he told his fans, "I can't talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time ever."

Drake did take a sweet moment to serenade his son and the crowd ate it up!

