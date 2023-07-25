Drake Bra Fan Gets Offer From Playboy After Viral Concert Moment

The female fan who caught Drake's attention with her bra at a recent concert is makin' moves after the viral moment ... and we've learned Playboy is ready to sign her.

ICYMI, 21-year-old Veronica Correia tossed her 36G bra on stage during the rapper's show at Barclay's Center in New York last week -- and Drake picked it up, hilariously saying "Locate this woman immediately."

We spoke with Veronica, who gave us a breakdown of that entire night, particularly the big bra moment ... and says Drake's already responded to one of her posts, but she hasn't hit the guy back yet.

She also got a DM from Playboy, offering her the chance to join the team in some capacity -- an offer it sounds like she couldn't refuse.

For those unaware, Playboy's done away with its long-running magazines and has switched over to an OnlyFans-style business model. While Veronica hasn't been that gung-ho for OF, despite getting asked, something about Playboy must've called to her.

BTW, Veronica owns a coffee shop called Café La La in Cumberland, RI ... and after the wild interaction, she's considering renaming a drink after Drake -- either the Drizzy Drizzle or straight up the 36G.