Ex-Playboy Model Brande Roderick Says OnlyFans Gives Her Control of Image

Brande Roderick is loving her experience with OnlyFans, because it's giving her something she's never had in her modeling career -- final say over what images get out to the world.

The former Playboy model recently joined the subscription-based platform, and while she tells us the financial benefits are great as a single mom ... she says the real treat is being able to have complete control over her own pictures and videos.

Brande, who famously dated Hugh Hefner back in the day, says she never had that kind of creative power when she was posing for Hef's magazine ... or when she was working with various other photographers.

While Brande says Playboy typically did a great job with the photos that made the magazine, she says she had tons of problems with the hundreds of other images snapped during photo shoots. They didn't make the final cut, but still ended up getting leaked or sold online.

With OnlyFans, Brande says she's able to call all the shots and carefully craft her image ... a big deal for a 48-year-old with 2 kids at home.

BTW, Brande's pretty upfront about what subscribers will get to see on her page, or more importantly, what they won't -- you gotta see her lay out the ground rules!!!

