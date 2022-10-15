Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans Model Offers Free 'OnlyFans Training' to Educators

Courtney Tillia, a former educator who left that career to be an OnlyFans model, is jumping back into teaching ... but the subject's way different this time, and it might help other teachers get rich.

Courtney's offered up a training course to fans before -- the difference this time is she's making it absolutely free for any educators who want to follow in her footsteps and break into the OF game.

The hour-long training course, which usually costs $30 for non-teachers, covers all the bases ... from simple things like setting up your account, to more specific struggles like creating engaging content and a unique appeal.

Play video content

She also focuses on dealing with fears, objections, and insecurities about starting an OF page ... of course, Courtney knows all about the stigma that comes with the gig.

Not only does her past as a teacher help with her class, but she's made quite a name for herself since her career switch. As we reported, Courtney's racked up more than $1 mil between her 3 accounts in a little more than 3 years.