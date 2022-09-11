Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans Model Praised by Teachers After Becoming Millionaire

Courtney Tillia is getting a ton of support and inspiring other teachers ... after throwing in the towel as an educator and becoming a millionaire as an OnlyFans model.

Courtney tells TMZ ... she's received an outpouring of supportive messages from teachers after TMZ revealed she racked up over $1M through her OnlyFans accounts in just over 3 years.

Something everyone knows ... teachers are grossly underpaid, so she's clearly getting the attention of her former colleagues, many of whom are struggling financially. She's gotten DMs from folks who say they're considering quitting teaching -- not necessarily a good thing for society, but it's a reality until teachers are paid more.

One user wrote, "Amazing! My Wife's a teacher and is also considering an OF account."

Courtney's husband is not only supportive of her move to OnlyFans ... he's the one who started taking pics to post and he's still in the mix. Oh, yeah, he also likes the money!!!

She says she really misses her students, but doesn't miss the job at all. She says she felt underpaid, unappreciated and strangled by school district control. She's now the master of her own destiny.

