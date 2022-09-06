Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
OnlyFans Model Courtney Tailor Appears in Court, Charged with BF's Murder

OF MODEL COURTNEY TAILOR Faces Judge for BF's Murder

9/6/2022 9:35 AM PT
Here's the first look at OnlyFans model Courtney Tailor following her arrest for allegedly murdering her boyfriend -- and, in an orange jumpsuit, she's looking much less glamorous.

Courtney appeared Tuesday before a judge in Florida for an evidentiary hearing in her murder case ... wearing a blue face covering, while restrained in handcuffs.

It's the first time Courtney's been seen since she was arrested last month in Hawaii, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April killing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

Courtney, we're told, had been in Hawaii seeking treatment for PTSD and other issues related to the case ... but she was extradited to Florida after her arrest, which included a teary-eyed mug shot.

Remember ... Courtney told police she fatally stabbed Christian with a knife in their Miami condo, but claimed it was in self-defense. Her lawyer, Frank Prieto, also claims Courtney is a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking.

As we first told you ... Christian's family believes Courtney killed Christian in cold blood, and they want her to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

In any event, Courtney's case is just getting started ... and it will be interesting to see where it leads.

