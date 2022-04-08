Video From Fatal Miami Stabbing Shows IG Model Covered In Blood

Play video content TMZ.com

New video showing the bloody aftermath of a domestic disturbance in Miami, which ended with one man being stabbed to death and a woman covered in blood.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, you see the woman in sweatpants and a bra handcuffed and soaked in blood as she sits on the floor of a luxury apartment talking to cops.

Cops responded Sunday to a call about a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing and when they got there they say they found a 27-year-old man with an apparent knife wound who was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, and the woman in the video were involved in a physical confrontation that turned deadly.

Cops are not releasing the woman's name, and she has not been arrested ... but Lee Merritt, an attorney for Christian's family, says the woman is IG model Courtney Tailor ... Christian's girlfriend.

In the video, the woman's blood-soaked bra and sweats are identical to what Courtney was wearing earlier that same day when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Live.

You might recognize Courtney ... she was featured in the music video for G-Eazy's 2015 track, "Me, Myself and I."

Folks who knew Christian say he lived in the building with his girlfriend.

As for why Courtney wasn't arrested ... we're told she was taken to the police department for questioning and reportedly threatened to kill herself. She was then placed on a psychiatric hold.