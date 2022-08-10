OnlyFans Model Courtney Tailor Charged with Murdering Boyfriend

OnlyFans model Courtney Tailor has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of her boyfriend earlier this year.

Tailor was reportedly arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. She's said to have been in rehab there but, according to her attorney, who spoke to the Miami Herald, she's expected to be extradited to Florida soon.

Her lawyer adds ... "I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. We look forward to clearing her name in court."

The arrest comes months after authorities were investigating the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli -- who was found deceased in the couple's Miami apartment. Tailor had previously told cops she did, in fact, stab him with a knife ... but insisted it was in self-defense.

Surveillance video from inside shows Tailor, after the fact, covered in blood from head to toe.

It initially seemed as though her explanation had worked, but now prosecutors apparently think there is enough evidence to prosecute her. Obumseli's family has insisted all along that they believe she killed him in cold blood.