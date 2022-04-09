Courtney Tailor Confronted at Miami Hotel, Attorney Claims Self-Defense

Play video content

Courtney Tailor -- the model who was covered in blood after her boyfriend was brutally killed -- got a temperature check on how the public feels about her ... and it ain't good.

A video has surfaced that shows someone filming a blonde woman in the lobby area of Miami's Grand Beach Hotel Friday night -- with the camera person saying she will NOT stop recording and arguing this woman (whom she believes is Tailor) has no business being there ... especially since her BF, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, was slain just days ago.

The person filming also makes clear their opinion on the matter -- namely, that she believes Tailor may have been the one who did the stabbing ... something CT has yet to be accused of by cops or law enforcement officials at this point in the investigation.

Their IG caption is also telling ... "@mpdpolice does this look like a mentally unstable person to you, as she claims?" She's referring to the fact Tailor was placed in a psychiatric hold after threatening suicide when she was brought in for questioning. Clearly, she's been released from that hold from nearly a full week ago ... and is out and about, not in custody.

Courtney's attorney, Frank Prieto, confirms to TMZ ... yes, this is, in fact, his client -- but he defends her being there, and says this is just an example of people running with theories without knowing the full facts.

He says, in part ... Courtney was there that night with her father, who simply wanted to pop in and have a drink in private -- which was disrupted by this woman who started filming.

Prieto also says this ... "It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney."

He also drops a bombshell allegation, telling us he believes Courtney is the victim of "physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli," while also suggesting she may even have been a "victim of human trafficking," without elaborating much further.

Prieto also makes this clear -- he believes his client was fighting for her life during the domestic disturbance that got cops sent out that fateful day. He claims, "At the time of the incident, Mr. Obumseli was committing a forcible felony. He had gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to this incident."

He adds, "Courtney acted in self-defense; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such. With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the family’s privacy at this time."

We've reached out to attorney Lee Merritt, who is working with Christian's family, for comment on Prieto's allegations about DV and self-defense ... so far, no word back.