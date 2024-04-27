Tornado Crosses Over Nebraska Freeway, Wild Video Shows

A tornado in Nebraska made a lot of motorists' days scarier ... forming right on the side of a freeway before crossing over the motorway, a new viral video shows.

Unreal—a massive tornado is captured on video crossing I-80 in Nebraska near Omaha pic.twitter.com/EWNeWuo5IU — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 26, 2024 @Jules31415

The video, currently making the rounds on social media, shows the tornado on the I-80 near Omaha finding its shape on one side of the roadway before spinning its way across multiple lanes of traffic to the other side of the road.

The weather event throws off some drivers ... who seem unsure how to proceed at the moment and either slow down or slam hard on the gas to get past it.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt because of the incident ... but, we do know tornados have devastated numerous states in the Midwest over the last couple days.

Omaha - Elkhorn, NE Tornado from about 212th and fort street.



Video taken 6 minutes before it hits our house. pic.twitter.com/3VBMklQZla — El Jefe (@JaguarsJeff) April 27, 2024 @JaguarsJeff

People are posting videos from just before the storm ... and then sharing photos of the wreckage left in the wake of the mighty winds.

CNN reports nearly five million people are on storm watch currently ... with multiple tornados also reported in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

A HUGE wedge Tornado was caught traversing through Lincoln, NE. This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation! 🚨⚠️🌪️



This is a VERY photogenic Tornado, it’s particularly rare that you can see the formation of the funnel so clearly, and not wrapped by rain or hail.



It’s also a… pic.twitter.com/cwdHwFs6rt — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) April 26, 2024 @TPV_John

Of course, mega-storms like this bring out storm chasers ... who are uploading videos as they travel around the state looking for the next tornado to follow.