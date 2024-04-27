Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tornado Crosses Over Nebraska Freeway, Wild Video Shows

Nebraska Storm Tornado Crossing Freeway ... Millions Under Storm Watch

Mike Marvin / KETV

A tornado in Nebraska made a lot of motorists' days scarier ... forming right on the side of a freeway before crossing over the motorway, a new viral video shows.

The video, currently making the rounds on social media, shows the tornado on the I-80 near Omaha finding its shape on one side of the roadway before spinning its way across multiple lanes of traffic to the other side of the road.

The weather event throws off some drivers ... who seem unsure how to proceed at the moment and either slow down or slam hard on the gas to get past it.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt because of the incident ... but, we do know tornados have devastated numerous states in the Midwest over the last couple days.

People are posting videos from just before the storm ... and then sharing photos of the wreckage left in the wake of the mighty winds.

CNN reports nearly five million people are on storm watch currently ... with multiple tornados also reported in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.

Of course, mega-storms like this bring out storm chasers ... who are uploading videos as they travel around the state looking for the next tornado to follow.

The storms are reportedly expected to rage through the weekend.

