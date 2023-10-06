Insane Video Shows Storm Chasers Stuck In Middle Of Tornado

Tornados are something to AVOID at all costs ... as proven by this intense clip of storm chasers screaming for their lives while stuck in the middle of a terrifying storm.

The destructive winds touched Lewistown, Illinois back in April, but storm chaser and YouTuber Tanner Charles shared the shocking footage this week.

Tanner and his friends had no choice but to park right in the middle of the tornado's path after powerline poles came down, blocking the road in front of and behind them.

It's pretty horrifying, with the group panicking as the EF-3 tornado got closer to their car -- begging God to keep them stay alive as the windows in their ride got smashed, with loads of debris ripping over them.

Keep in mind, this tornado reached top speeds of 160 mph, so they definitely were feeling the power while right in its crosshairs. The gang somehow survived the brutal storm, and rightfully were extremely grateful to be alive while looking at the aftermath.