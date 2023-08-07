DJ Paul Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Wild Tornado Video Posted To His IG

DJ Paul's love for natural disasters may have backfired ... the Three 6 Mafia legend is now facing a lawsuit for posting a viral clip of a tornado.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a company named Viral DRM claims it owns the rights to the clip Paul posted on his Instagram, which shows an insane dashcam view of a tornado wreaking havoc in Elgin, Texas.

It's not hard to see what drew Paul to share the clip, which apparently was first posted back in March 2022. If the close-up shots of lightning bolts weren't eye-popping enough, the sight of the red pickup truck barely making it from out of the storm's eye will surely make your jaw drop!!!

Viral DRM says the clip was shot by a man named Ronald Brian Emfinger but the company says they now own the rights to the video. They say DJ Paul posted the clip on his account in March 2022 without permission

Viral DM is now suing for damages, claiming its ability to make money from the clip was harmed by Paul's posting.