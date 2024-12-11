Wiz Khalifa Not Surprised by Drake Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar One Bit

Dozens of hip hop pundits were in disbelief over the news of Drake suing UMG, Spotify, and iHeartRadio to probe the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss -- but not Wiz Khalifa.

The "See You Again" rapper calls the legal tactics par for Drake's course, as far as he knows!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Count Shannon Sharpe as one of those confused pundits -- remember, BET named his "Club Shay Shay" podcast as the year's "Best Hip Hop Platform" -- and he pushed hard for a reaction from Wiz on the subject.

Wiz called the lawsuit a pure "Drake move," but also advocated for the rap beef ... if dudes don't like each other, let it be known, and don't sugarcoat it!!!

Wiz compared the current music industry to professional wrestling ... all friendships are artificial and heel turns are happening by the second.

Play video content

YG was also for all the smoke when we asked him about the Drake-Kendrick beef this year.