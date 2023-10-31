Wiz Khalifa Belts Kings of Leon's 'Use Somebody' in Epic Karaoke Performance

Belts Out Kings of Leon's 'Use Somebody'

Wiz Khalifa channeled his inner rock star at Amber Rose's birthday bash ... belting it out for what turned into an epic karaoke performance!!!

In a video obtained by TMZ, Wiz sang his heart out to Kings of Leon's mega-hit "Use Somebody" ... and the crowd was lovin' it!!

Wiz opened the doors of his swanky house in L.A. this past Saturday to celebrate his ex, Amber's 40th birthday. A real mix of characters were in attendance ... including Abimbola "Bola" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, A.K.A the brothers involved in Jussie Smollett's fake hate crime.

The Osundairo bros tell us they run in the same circles as Amber ... and the party was awesome! It was a costume party with roughly 100 people in attendance ... and Wiz's house was decked out in Halloween decorations.

The party had all the staples of a great time, with delicious food and great music, including karaoke ... where Wiz clearly stole the show.