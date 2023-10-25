Wiz Khalifa Stopped Drinking 8 Months Ago, Calls It 'Khali Sober'

Wiz Khalifa says he's been dry for 8 months and is a better man for it ... but he's got no plans to abandon weed and shrooms.

The "Black & Yellow" rapper is back with a new album "Khali Sober," which he explained on the "Cuhmunity" podcast as his custom spin on sobriety living in the Golden State.

Wiz says his key to quitting drinking was he stopped taking sips in between takes while recording in the booth and ultimately decided to stop after the occasional lapse during performance time or family functions.

He tested out being booze-free on the road for the first time ever this past summer when he and Snoop Dogg embarked on their High School Reunion Tour ... and had everyone getting in shape without worrying about hangovers.

Rappers have been cleaning up their act left and right this year ... the last time we spoke to Lil Uzi Vert, they praised the act of sobriety, having recorded "The Pink Tape" drug-free before it became the first hip hop album to go No. 1 in 2023.

