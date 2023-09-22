Fat Joe, Method Man, French Montana, Rap Legends Advocate For Healthcare

Fat Joe and French Montana have long been advocates for fair and just pricing in the healthcare system ... and for their latest PSA, they've brought backup!!!

On Friday, Rick Ross, Method Man, Chuck D and Busta Rhymes all joined the Power to the Patients cause, which demands lawmakers step up with more affordable and honest healthcare pricing across the United States.

Rap's version of the Avengers assembled under the ongoing HipHop50 celebrations ... accusing hospitals of forcing their sick patients to sign contracts that contain exorbitant ass-biting prices.

We spoke to Joe about this very issue back in April, and his efforts prompted Mayor Eric Adams to lend his autograph to the Healthcare Accountability and Consumer Protection Act in June 2023 -- but these hip hop icons say there's still work to be done.

4/26/23

Chuck D believes America is under attack with the crisis, and PTTP says it has cold hard data to back that up. For instance, a study from the Patient Rights Advocate reports medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.