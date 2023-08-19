Fat Joe Throws Star-Studded Bday Bash On $100M Yacht, Babyface Performs
Fat Joe Turns 53 $100M Yacht Bday Bash!!! Babyface, Remy, Kim, More Perform!!!
8/19/2023 11:13 AM PT
Fat Joe made a huge splash to ring his 53rd birthday — on a $100 million superyacht surrounded by his closet and coolest pals, including Babyface, who performed a song he’s never done live!!!
The BX bomber’s shindig went down on the Hudson River across from NYC and was hosted by Market America co-founder Loren Ridinger.
Babyface ribbed Joe for being his #1 superfan but did him a solid and performed his favorite song, “Given A Chance” a deep cut from BF’s 1989 album “Tender Lover” … and managed to bring the house down, without sinking the ship!!!
Other artists in attendance such as Jim Jones and Styles P also performed hits but Remy Ma stole the show when she grabbed the mic and rapped Lil Kim’s “Quiet Storm (Remix)” verse — in front of the Queen Bee and sent everyone into a frenzy!!!
Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, CC Sabathia, Chrissy Lampkin and many more were on deck to soak up the good times … and good times were had!!! 🍾