Remy Ma Throws Prohibition-Themed Birthday Bash, Surprise Ma$e Performance

Remy Ma brought Jersey City back to the roarin' '20s last night, thanks to a glitzy birthday bash fashioned after the Prohibition Era that brought out plenty of her famous rap pals!!!

The ultramagnetic MC ushered in year 43 inside the speakeasy-style lounge Casa De Lobo, and was flanked by Fat Joe, Fabolous, Maino and Remy's husband Papoose.

Little did Remy know, but Pap whipped up a super surprise for her at the end of the night -- a personal performance from one of her all-time favorite rappers: Ma$e!!!

The Harlem World rapper popped up on an unsuspecting Remy toward the end of the night, and rocked the mic to his classic, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down."