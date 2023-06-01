Remy Ma Throws Prohibition-Themed Birthday Bash, Surprise Ma$e Performance
Remy Ma Bootleggin' Bday Bash!!! Pap, Fat Joe, Fab Show Out, Ma$e Surprise Performs
6/1/2023 3:09 PM PT
Remy Ma brought Jersey City back to the roarin' '20s last night, thanks to a glitzy birthday bash fashioned after the Prohibition Era that brought out plenty of her famous rap pals!!!
The ultramagnetic MC ushered in year 43 inside the speakeasy-style lounge Casa De Lobo, and was flanked by Fat Joe, Fabolous, Maino and Remy's husband Papoose.
Little did Remy know, but Pap whipped up a super surprise for her at the end of the night -- a personal performance from one of her all-time favorite rappers: Ma$e!!!
The Harlem World rapper popped up on an unsuspecting Remy toward the end of the night, and rocked the mic to his classic, "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down."
Papoose tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the party was nothing short of "amazing" and fitting enough to celebrate the "Queen of all Queens" -- but says the real jewel has been enjoying 15 years of marriage with Remy!!!