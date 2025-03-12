Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eminem In Talks To Join Bid For WNBA Franchise

The WNBA could be adding a bit of mom's spaghetti flavor to it in the near future ... TMZ Sports has learned Eminem is currently in talks to join a bid for an expansion team.

A spokesperson for the legendary rapper tells us ... Marshall has had some preliminary discussions about securing a spot in an ownership group that's trying to bring the W back to Detroit.

So far, we're told he hasn't officially signed on just yet ... although, he does apparently have some big interest.

The WNBA currently features 13 teams ... but in 2026, it'll have 15 -- when Portland and Toronto join the fold. In 2027, the league is looking to add at least one more squad ... and Detroit's already submitted its proposal to be a pick. Jared Goff, Grant Hill and Chris Webber all reportedly helping lead the charge for MoTown.

There, of course, is some stiff competition ... Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland and Houston, among others, are all in the running too -- as is Kansas City, which has the backing of Patrick Mahomes.

WNBA commish Cathy Engelbert will have to make the choice at some point in the upcoming year or so ... but perhaps her decision would get a little easier if Em's in the fray?

Stay tuned!

