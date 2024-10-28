Eminem, Kid Rock Put Politics Aside to Unite Behind Detroit Lions Football
Eminem and Kid Rock are showing folks how to put politics aside and unite behind a common cause ... in the most American way possible ... finding common ground over football!!!
Yes, the NFL's Detroit Lions are bringing Eminem and Kid Rock together ... despite them taking opposing positions on the upcoming presidential election.
Eminem, as we reported, introduced Barack Obama at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit last week ... and Kid Rock's been an outspoken Donald Trump supporter who performed this summer at the Republican National Convention.
The fellas have been friends for years, in part because they both hail from Michigan ... and it appears their local NFL team is keeping them united in this divided time, when lots of folks are cutting ties with friends and family over political views.
The Lions won again Sunday, blowing out the Tennessee Titans, 52-14, at home ... and Detroit's 6-1 start to the season has Eminem and Kid Rock feeling good.
In a viral exchange on social media, Kid Rock posted a video explaining why he still supports Eminem and Taylor Swift, despite falling on different sides of the aisle.
Eminem later responded by posting, "Here's one thing Kid Rock and I do agree on... GO Lions!!!! Appreciate you, Bob."
Em posted during Sunday's Lions win ... and Kid Rock doubled down on the Lions lovefest after the game ended -- also addressing the other rapper by his first name, writing ... "Who would of thought it would be 2 white rappers from Detroit / Michigan to show our divided Country what class is and how it should be done! Appreciate ya too Marshall! Kid Rock / Bob Ritchie DETROIT LOVE #GOLIONS."