Eminem's Pregnant Daughter Hailie Reveals Gender of Her First Baby

Eminem's getting a grandson ... his pregnant daughter Hailie Jade Scott just revealed the sex of her first child.

Hailie and her husband, Evan McClintock, did a little gender reveal on Friday's episode of her podcast, "Just A Little Shady" ... popping a balloon filled with blue confetti.

Play video content Just A little Shady

The couple popped the balloon and exclaimed, "It's a boy!!!"

Hailie says the soon-to-be parents are super excited to welcome their baby boy into the world ... and she says Evan is already looking forward to having a "little buddy" to go hunting and golfing with.

For her part, Hailie says she's still going to take the kid shopping with her ... at least on Target runs.

As we reported ... Eminem revealed Hailie is pregnant last week in a new music video -- with his daughter giving him a custom Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" on the back.

Hailie also gave her famous father a sonogram image of the baby inside the womb ... and Em looked pretty shocked.

Now, he knows he's going to be a boy granddad.