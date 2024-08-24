Eminem's Daughter Hailie Sobbing Over 'Somebody Save Me' Song, Music Video

Play video content Just A Little Shady Podcast

Eminem is bringing his daughter to tears with a couple of very personal songs he just dropped, and Hailie Jade Scott says the music videos are too much to watch -- but also very eye-opening about her childhood.

Hailie opened up about the tracks -- "Somebody Save Me" and "Temporary" -- on her podcast, "Just a Little Shady" ... saying she watched the 'Save Me' music vid once, but that'll be the last time.

She says, "I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. Between that and ‘Temporary’ … I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially ‘Temporary.’”

'Save Me' -- featuring Jelly Roll singing the hook -- is Em's lyrical apology to Hailie, and all his kids, for choosing drugs over them while in the throes of addiction. The video shows a bunch of old home videos of his kids, and it's clearly a lot for Hailie.

Meanwhile, "Temporary" is about the rapper looking into the future ... when he's dead, telling his Hailie not to grieve over him too long, and to move on with her life. Heavy stuff.

Hailie says the tracks got her thinking about how much she wasn't aware of Em's issues during her childhood. -- "I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were. But, now as like, an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened."

She says her heart goes out to anyone who's lost a loved one to addiction. Remember, Eminem suffered a near-fatal OD in 2007 and admits at one point he was taking around 20 sleeping and pain pills each day.

