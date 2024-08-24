Eminem Betting Favorite To Date Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce

Could Jennifer Lopez bounce from Batman to Superman?? That's what the oddsmakers are thinking ... 'cause Eminem is the betting favorite to be J Lo's next man after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Fresh off the bombshell breakup news, the peeps at BetOnline wasted no time coming up with a batch of A-listers Ben and Jen could date next ... and in all honesty, some aren't all that farfetched.

Starting with J. Lo, Slim Shady has the best odds at +800 ... with fellow musician, The Weeknd, right behind him at +1000.

Her former fiance, Alex Rodriguez, has the same odds as Abel ... although he's pretty boo'd up at the moment. Affleck's bestie, Matt Damon, is in the middle of the pack at +5000.

The worst odds?? None other than former President Donald Trump and Diddy, who sit at a whopping +25000.

Over on Affleck's side, the oddsmakers like the chances of him getting back with Jennifer Garner (+400), while his "Gone Girl" costar Emily Ratajkowski ain't too far off with +500 odds.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are both +1000 ... and Khloe (+1200) trails her sisters. Kendall Jenner rounds out all the KarJenners at +1600.

There are plenty more -- Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, Cara Delevingne and Olivia Rodrigo (all +1200), Sandra Bullock (+1600), and Kate Beckinsale (+2000).

A number of his former flings made the cut as well -- Ana De Armas (+2000), Shauna Sexton (+2500) and even Jenny from the Block ... with a round three of romance getting +3300 odds.

The silly candidates include Neil Patrick Harris (+3300), Lana Rhoades (+6600), Taylor Swift (+10000) and Jenna Jameson (+10000).

TMZ broke the story -- Jennifer officially filed her divorce papers earlier this week ... officially calling off their marriage of two years.