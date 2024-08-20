Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, No Prenup

Jennifer Lopez has done what seemed inevitable -- she's filed for divorce from Ben Affleck ... TMZ has learned, but there are major twists, including the symbolism of when she finally decided to do it.

J Lo filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, but they were not filed by a lawyer. Jennifer filed pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney.

She lists the date of separation as April 26, 2024. The couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 ... however, today, August 20, is also very significant in Bennifer lore.

This marks the 2nd anniversary of the huge, and more traditional, wedding ceremony they held in Georgia. So, it hardly seems like a coincidence Jen filed today.

Now here's the real shocker -- J Lo does not say in her docs whether there's a prenup, and sources with knowledge tell TMZ there is indeed no prenuptial agreement.

That would mean whatever earnings, or profit, Ben and Jen made during their nearly 2 years of marriage is community property.

For instance, since they tied the knot ... Ben's starred in "Air" and "Hypnotic," and produced "The Instigators." He also just wrapped filming "The Accountant 2" a few days ago.

As for J Lo, during their marriage she had "Shotgun Wedding," "The Mother," 'This Is Me ... Now' and "Atlas."

What's shocking ... this is J Lo's fourth marriage and Ben's second, and you would think a prenup would be more than obvious. Apparently, they thought this was a forever marriage, but it didn't work out that way.

According to the docs, Jennifer waived spousal support and is asking the judge to deny Ben such support as well.

Since they did not have children together, there are no custody issues.

Now for the final big twist -- you would think everything has been hashed out moneywise before she filed, but our sources say that is not the case.

As we reported, they have been trying to hash out a settlement for months, and our sources say those talks are continuing, but they have become increasingly acrimonious ... to the point, at times, they're not even speaking to each other.