Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow.

J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.

It looks like Ben and Jen may have arrived by boat ... they greeted friends and family in the wedding party on the dock.

It was a white-themed affair ... with the exception of Ben's black tuxedo pants.

Their kids were on hand for the ceremony and the bash that followed at Ben's $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia.

Ben and Jen couldn't keep their hands off each other as they took photos with the wedding party.

Among the guests ... Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan, titan talent agent (and Lauren Sanchez's ex-husband) Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia.

The officiant was podcaster Jay Shetty ... a life coach who is kinda new age.

There was a big tent for the shindig, which as of this post is still going strong. There's a fireworks show in store for the guests later in the evening.

