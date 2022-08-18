Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arrive in Georgia for Weekend Wedding Festivities

It's party time for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez -- the newlyweds just touched down in Georgia -- and are taking in the sights and sounds before their weekend bash.

Ben and Jen were spotted in Savannah Thursday hitting local shops and walking with at least one of their kids ... a pretty low-key stroll considering what's still to come.

As we told you, the couple is welcoming their closest friends and family members to a celebration this weekend at Ben's estate he owns in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia. The property is close to 100 acres, with several homes on site, so there's plenty of space for festivities.

TMZ broke the story, the estate was supposed to serve at the location for Ben and Jen's wedding 20 years ago when they were first engaged ... so the party this weekend will serve as a full-circle moment.

It's currently unclear which of the couple's A-list friends will be there, you gotta imagine Matt Damon will attend, but it's sure to be quite the event.

Play video content onthejlo