Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Party Location Has History with Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon be surrounded by their closest friends and family to celebrate their marriage at his estate in Georgia ... a plan almost IDENTICAL to how things were supposed to go down 20 years ago.

Sources familiar tell TMZ ... back when the couple got engaged in 2002, they planned on getting married at Ben's 87-acre property outside Savannah, GA. We're told everything was in place leading up to their big day -- including police and security to HOLD the unwelcome at bay before the couple decided to call everything off ... ending the engagement in 2004.

TMZ broke the story, Ben and Jen got married in Vegas early Saturday morning in a tiny chapel ceremony that included their kids ... but they'll throw a massive party at Ben's GA estate by the end of the month.

The property, about an hour's drive from Savannah, features several homes, including a 10,000 square foot main house and a smaller, 6,000 sq. foot home ... so there's plenty of bedrooms for guests.

Jennifer released a statement shortly after we broke the wedding news, saying, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."