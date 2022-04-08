Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged, See Her Ring
4/8/2022 10:03 PM PT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving it another shot -- the pair are engaged -- nearly 20 years after Ben first asked Jen for her hand in marriage.
J Lo shared the news with her fans via a video message on her newsletter Friday, she's teary-eyed and simply says, "You're perfect" before you can catch a glimpse of her beautiful green diamond ring.
Of course, we noticed Ben may have popped the question already when J Lo was spotted out furniture shopping with her daughter and was wearing a massive diamond on THAT finger. Interestingly enough, she tried to flip the diamond into her palm when she saw a cam.
The engagement comes on the heels of another very significant step for the couple -- they recently plunked down around $55 million on a massive Bel Air estate together.
The home has plenty of room to blend their families with 20,000 sq ft. 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms ... not to mention a pool with stunning views.
Ben and Jen first got engaged in late 2002, but called things off in 2004 before they got married. They reunited almost a year ago and have been seemingly inseparable ever since.