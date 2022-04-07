Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Possible Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have officially cemented their future together -- cause she is wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger -- and something she did with the diamond is raising more suspicion.

J Lo and her daughter, Emme, were out furniture shopping Monday, possibly for their new $55 million home, and if you take a closer look, there's definitely a diamond on the singer's left ring finger.

Interestingly enough, J Lo seems to pick up on the fact there's a photog, because on her way out of the store, she appears to flip the ring, hiding the diamond side in her palm.

If it's legit, the engagement would come on the heels of another big step in Ben and Jen's relationship ... the $55 mil mansion they just went in on together.

As we've previously reported, the massive 10-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate sits in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles ... and J Lo and Ben are gearing up to blend their families together and make it their home.

BTW, it wouldn't be the first time the two got engaged to each other, Ben popped the question 18 years ago ... but they called things off before any wedding.