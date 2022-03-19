Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Escrow for Insanely Expensive Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking the next step in their relationship, and it's a big one ... they're plunking down more than $50 MILLION on a spectacular estate ... real estate sources tell TMZ.

We've learned they're buying a 20,000 square foot estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. The home has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms!!! It has multiple kitchens, a theatre, gym, his and hers bath, and on and on. Oh, of course, a pool.

The house is super private ... tucked away in a forest of trees. It has an incredible city view.

We're told they sealed the deal in the mid-$50 million range.

Our sources say it's not a done deal because there are still contingencies that must be satisfied.

It's a big move, and we're told the entire brood from both sides will be living there. It certainly seems like a precursor to marriage.