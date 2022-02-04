Jennifer Lopez Grinning, Cozy in Fur Coat and on Ben Affleck's Arm
J Lo Wearing the Hell Outta Fur & Ben ... He Looks Better on Her 😉
2/4/2022 7:35 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez isn't sweating L.A.'s cold snap -- not while she's draped in a giant fur coat and sticking to Ben Affleck like white on rice! Don't worry, Ben ... she'd choose you over fur.
Right?
J Lo was beaming Thursday after she and BA did dinner at the Polo Lounge in NYC, and then scurried into a frigid winter night (just above freezing) that had to have them thinking ... we're not in Bev Hills anymore!
Anyway, the couple still managed to look stupidly hot -- Jennifer in that Coach coat, while Ben went for a black on black on black outfit.
The joy on her face has us thinking: 'Memba last summer when these 2 had just rekindled their romance after 17 years?
They always looked ridiculously happy, and were constantly staring into each other's eyes ... grinning, laughing and smiling???
Well, here we are 7 or so months later ... and ain't a damn thing changed. Good for them.