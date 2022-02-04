Jennifer Lopez Grinning, Cozy in Fur Coat and on Ben Affleck's Arm

J Lo Wearing the Hell Outta Fur & Ben ... He Looks Better on Her 😉

2/4/2022 7:35 AM PT
Shutterstock Premier

Jennifer Lopez isn't sweating L.A.'s cold snap -- not while she's draped in a giant fur coat and sticking to Ben Affleck like white on rice! Don't worry, Ben ... she'd choose you over fur.

Right?

Shutterstock Premier

J Lo was beaming Thursday after she and BA did dinner at the Polo Lounge in NYC, and then scurried into a frigid winter night (just above freezing) that had to have them thinking ... we're not in Bev Hills anymore!

Anyway, the couple still managed to look stupidly hot -- Jennifer in that Coach coat, while Ben went for a black on black on black outfit.

The joy on her face has us thinking: 'Memba last summer when these 2 had just rekindled their romance after 17 years?

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Backgrid

They always looked ridiculously happy, and were constantly staring into each other's eyes ... grinning, laughing and smiling???

Well, here we are 7 or so months later ... and ain't a damn thing changed. Good for them.

