Jennifer Lopez Grinning, Cozy in Fur Coat and on Ben Affleck's Arm

He Looks Better on Her 😉

Jennifer Lopez isn't sweating L.A.'s cold snap -- not while she's draped in a giant fur coat and sticking to Ben Affleck like white on rice! Don't worry, Ben ... she'd choose you over fur.

Right?

J Lo was beaming Thursday after she and BA did dinner at the Polo Lounge in NYC, and then scurried into a frigid winter night (just above freezing) that had to have them thinking ... we're not in Bev Hills anymore!

Anyway, the couple still managed to look stupidly hot -- Jennifer in that Coach coat, while Ben went for a black on black on black outfit.

The joy on her face has us thinking: 'Memba last summer when these 2 had just rekindled their romance after 17 years?

They always looked ridiculously happy, and were constantly staring into each other's eyes ... grinning, laughing and smiling???