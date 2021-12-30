Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Color Coats after Lunch with Twins

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already acting like an old married couple ... because they're already doing the thing that seems inevitable with time -- wearing matching outfits!

Ben and Jen were leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. Wednesday, after having lunch with her dad, David, and her kids Max and Emma.

Check out the photos ... they're both wearing tan-colored jackets. Maybe that's not a big deal, but it's the start of a relationship that has been cemented for a while.

J Lo and Ben have been spending lots and lots of time together, on both coasts and in other countries over the last 6 months. TMZ broke the story ... they're on the hunt in L.A. for a house together where, presumably, they will blend the 2 families.