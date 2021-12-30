Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wear Matching Color Coats after Lunch with Twins

JLo and Ben We're a Good Match Right Down to Our Coats!!!

12/30/2021 10:44 AM PT
jlo ben affleck and dad
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already acting like an old married couple ... because they're already doing the thing that seems inevitable with time -- wearing matching outfits!

Ben and Jen were leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in L.A. Wednesday, after having lunch with her dad, David, and her kids Max and Emma.

Check out the photos ... they're both wearing tan-colored jackets. Maybe that's not a big deal, but it's the start of a relationship that has been cemented for a while.

J Lo and Ben have been spending lots and lots of time together, on both coasts and in other countries over the last 6 months. TMZ broke the story ... they're on the hunt in L.A. for a house together where, presumably, they will blend the 2 families.

As for marriage ... no word yet, but it wouldn't shock anyone in 2022.

