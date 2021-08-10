Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck House Hunting at $85 Million Estate

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on the hunt Tuesday for a house, and there are real signs they're looking to buy something together.

J Lo and Ben were all over the L.A. area, and one of the homes they looked at is eye-popping. It's a Beverly Hills estate listed for $85 million, and it's incredible.

The main house is 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex complete with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, and on and on. There's also a "guest penthouse" and a caretaker's house. There's also a 2 bedroom guardhouse. It has parking for 80 guests.

Our sources say it looks like this is a house not just for Jen but for them.

The couple then went over the hill to the San Fernando Valley, where they looked at the former Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake. The house is currently owned by tycoon Ron Burkle and is listed for $40 million. It sits on 5 acres and even has a 1-hole golf course.

The fact they're looking at massive homes -- especially the one in Beverly Hills -- is further evidence they are going to move in together. Jen has a home in Bel-Air which she loves, so the only reason for moving is more space. Ben has a home in Pacific Palisades.