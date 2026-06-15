Oliver Tree's Ex Melanie Martinez Pays Homage to Singer After Helicopter Crash

Oliver Tree's ex Melanie Martinez says she's been an "absolute wreck" ever since news broke that the popular singer died in a fiery helicopter crash.

Martinez posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Stories after Tree and 5 other people were killed Sunday when two helicopters collided while flying over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

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In her message, Martinez showered Tree with praise, writing that he was a true artist with a soft heart and a contagious and warm laugh.

She also said it was difficult to accept that Tree was suddenly gone after spending a good chunk of her formative years with him. The two first met about 7 years ago and dated from September 2019 to mid-2020 before they broke up but remained friends.

Martinez — an alternative pop singer -- wrapped up her homage to Tree by saying she knows he's making the angels giggle in heaven while coming up with his next stunt and creative project.

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Other celebs have taken to social media to also pay their repsects to Tree, including Kid Cudi, Bebe Rexha and T Pain.